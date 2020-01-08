Anthony Edwars on midseason watch list for national player of the year

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s Anthony Edwards has been named to the midseason top-25 candidates for the John R. Wooden Award as college basketball’s National Player of the Year. The list was released Wednesday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, which administers the Wooden Awards program.

A group of national college basketball experts selected the top-25 candidates based on their performances during the first half of the 2019-20 season.

Edwards, who was named a preseason All-American by four media entities, is Georgia’s leading scorer at 18.7 points per game. The Atlanta native’s tally ranks No. 3 overall in the SEC and No. 2 among all Division I freshmen nationally. Edwards has scored in double figures in 11 of 14 games. He has seven 20-point tallies, including a career-high 37 points versus No. 3 Michigan State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. That effort, which featured a 33-point, second-half outburst, earned Edwards a spot on the invitational’s all-tournament team and led to him earning National and SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Edwards’ scoring output versus the Spartans represented the most by a Bulldog freshman in 45 seasons.

Edwards, who also is a leading candidate for National Freshman of the Year recognition, opened his career with a 24-point performance against Western Carolina. His output was the second-highest ever by a Georgia freshman in their debut, two points of Dominique Wilkins’ school record.

