'Ant-Man' takes on challenge: Make hoops relevant at Georgia

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Athens, Ga--Football rules the athletic landscape at Georgia. But an 18-year-old with a superhero nickname is trying to make basketball relevant. Anthony “Ant Man” Edwards turned down some of the nation's most prominent programs to sign with the Bulldogs.

He's projected to be one of the top picks in next year's NBA draft, so he's likely to be one-and-done in Athens. Coach Tom Crean hopes that having Edwards, even for just a single season, will change the perception of a program that lost 21 games a year ago. Edwards has averaged nearly 20 points over his first nine college games.