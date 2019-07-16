Another loaded field is set for the Palmetto Amateur

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Aiken, SC--We are just a week away from the 44th edition of the Palmetto Amateur on the historic course in Aiken.

Some of the top up and coming golfers around will be part of the field, including Aiken's own Jake Carter, who's won events on this course in the past. The course sells the tournament as everyone who tees it up, loves the trek and relishes the opportunity to play in the am.

"We had a late withdrawal and I called another player that was on the waiting list. He paused for a couple of seconds when I got him on the phone and he said, is this for real? And I said yeah, we'd like to put you in the field and they're just excited to come here to play" said Brad Crain tournament co-chairman

First round is next Thursday with the final round set for next Saturday. Admission is free.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved