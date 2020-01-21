Another big show in Las Vegas: NFL details draft plans

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Las Vegas, NV--The NFL has detailed its plans for the draft on April 23-25 on the Las Vegas Strip. The league knows it has a long ways to go to match the previous road shows, particularly in Philadelphia and Nashville. It believes it has found the right place in the Nevada desert.

Those efforts will center around Caesars Palace and the Bellagio hotels. The main stage for the draft will be constructed beginning April 3 next to Caesars Forum. It will include a viewing zone to watch the first-round selections on Thursday night, the second and third rounds on Friday night and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.