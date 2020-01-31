Andy Reid won't silence critics until he wins a Super Bowl

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Miami, FL--Andy Reid has won more games than any coach without a Super Bowl title. So people question whether he can win the big one. The knock against Reid throughout his 21-year coaching career has been his inability to win a championship.

He was 1-4 in conference title games during 14 seasons in Philadelphia and the Eagles lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl after the 2004 season. Reid lost another conference title game at home last year with Kansas City. But the Chiefs returned to the AFC championship this season and advanced to face the 49ers on Sunday.