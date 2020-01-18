Andrew Landry, Scottie Scheffler break away in desert

Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler have broken away at The American Express. Landry shot a 7-under 65 at PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to join Scheffler atop the leaderboard at 21-under 195, four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler.

Scheffler had a 66 on the adjacent Stadium Course, also the site of the final round Sunday. Fowler, tied with Scheffler for the second-round lead, overcame two front-nine bogeys to shoot 70 at the Stadium Course. Tournament host Phil Mickelson missed the cut by six strokes.