Amid uncertainty, college football trying to plan for season

Friday, April 10, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Because of the coronavirus threat, nobody knows for certain when or even if the 2020 college football season will happen. NCAA officials and programs are trying to plan as best they can.

The NCAA announced the creation of a committee to look at issues such as how much preseason practice and conditioning would be required. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says discussion is just beginning after most programs had spring football practice shortened or wiped out.