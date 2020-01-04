Alvarado, Yellow Jackets jump to early lead to top UNC 96-83

Jose Alvarado had 25 points and Georgia Tech took advantage of North Carolina’s horrid first-half shooting to build a big lead and stay in control for a 96-83 road win on Saturday night. Moses Wright added 22 points for the Yellow Jackets, who shot 59% and kept hitting shots to answer multiple comeback attempts by the Tar Heels after halftime.

North Carolina misfired from all over the court from the opening tip, missing its first 15 shots and falling behind 27-4. Garrison Brooks had a career-high 35 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels.