Alabama's Jeudy, Wills declare for NFL draft

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. Both announced their decisions on Twitter and are projected as likely first-round picks.

Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, finished his Alabama career with a 204-yard game in the Citrus Bowl. Jeudy had 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Willis is a two-year starter at right tackle for the Crimson Tide. This season he was a second-team AP All-American.