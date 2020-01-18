Ajayi scores 24, South Alabama rallies past Georgia Southern

Josh Ajayi scored 24 points, John Pettway added 15 and his driving layup with 3:23 to play put South Alabama in front for good in a 74-68 defeat of Georgia Southern. Ajayi was 8-for-10 shooting, made all eight free throws and grabbed eight rebounds for South Alabama.

Herb McGee made 10 of 11 free throws and finished with 15 points. The Jaguars scored 25 points at the foul line in 28 attempts. Calvin Wishart led Georgia Southern with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. The Eagles drained 13-of-36 from distance while South Alabama was 3-for-14