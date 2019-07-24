Aiken brothers battle at the Palmetto Amateur

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Aiken, SC-- The 44th annual Palmetto Amateur is underway as it's become one of the top events on the summer tour for these guys, and it just happens to be on one of the top treks around. This year's field is mostly made up by the younger generation as that's the direction the game of golf is headed.

These first couple of rounds also feature South Aiken product's Jake and Chad Carter. Jake, has an impressive resume at Palmetto Golf Club and will be a Florida State senior. For chad, he's a few years younger and now golfs at Young Harris. Their rivalry is certainly going strong

"It's fun, I'm always trying to beat him. Older brother, he's always been better then me, but I'm trying to grind it out now I've been struggling in the past year but I'm trying to gain my ground" said Chad Carter

"You know, tell hm he's got to try to catch me. I hit the ball in some wrong spots today but it helps to know where to hit it on some of these holes because you can really put yourself in some bad spots" said Jake Carter

Jake got the best of chad again today and is two under, that's three off the lead. Chad was four over this afternoon as the tournament continues through Saturday.

