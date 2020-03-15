Aiken Steeplechase Association Cancels 2020 Spring Steeplechase

with an abundance of caution and concern for our community, the Aiken Steeplechase Association (a 501(c)3 charitable organization) is cancelling the Spring Steeplechase that was to be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bruce's Field. The Aiken Steeplechase Association Board of Directors are, like many of you, very disappointed to have to come to this decision, but we feel that the safety of our patrons is paramount.

A refund plan is being developed and will be printed in the newspaper and posted on our website by Monday, March 23. We ask your cooperation by giving us the time to develop our refund plan. Our patrons are also encouraged to consider forgoing a refund and receiving our donation acknowledgement for tax purposes. Those donations will go towards the development of the new Aiken Steeplechase site which will be hosting its first race in October 2021.

Thank you again for your cooperation and patience as we develop our plan for refunding patrons by Monday, March 23.