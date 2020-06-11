Aiken County to resume workouts June 22nd

AIKEN COUNTY, SC -- Aiken County Public School District has announced that athletic activities may resume on site on Monday, June 22nd. The reopening is part of the South Carolina High School League's phase one resumption plan and has been supplemented with additional guidelines from the school district.

This includes North Augusta, Aiken, South Aiken, Silver Bluff, Midland Valley, Ridge Spring-Monetta, and Wagener-Salley.

The date allows athletic programs to resume off-season workouts and conditioning on school grounds. The activities are restricted to exclusively workouts and conditioning. Balls may not be used for up to 15 days, excluding weekends, per the county guidelines.

Other South Carolina schools workout plans:

Fox Creek resumed on June 8th.

Barnwell district 46 (Warhorses) to begin on June 15th.

Edgefield County has no plans as of June 11th.