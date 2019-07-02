Ahmed Hill looks to make the Nets NBA roster

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Augusta, Ga--It was 2013 when Ahmed Hill last played basketball in Augusta. He was a dominating force at Aquinas, setting school records and making a name nationwide for himself. Fast forward to this week, now Hill is in Las Vegas trying to make it in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets.

Hill put together a solid career in Blacksburg with Virginia Tech, but he's not done. He had 15 workouts with NBA teams and is trying to make a team as a non drafted free agent, no easy task. He's the first to tell you it's now a business and needs to be treated as such. Were there nerves for his first few workouts? You better believe it, but he had to get over those nerves pretty quick.

"I just remember seeing all the NBA guys come in for their workouts and just saying, what would I do if I was in their position? Just looking at different things. I was very star-struck, very nervous, very anxious for the workout, not knowing what was coming. Towards the third or fourth one, it kind of became a routine" said Ahmed Hill

Hill knows it's not going to be easy. Confidence and ability are on his side and now it's doing all the little things right. Hill is now a dad, and his mom, still lives in Augusta. So making it to the NBA would be over the top for the entire family.

"It would mean a lot man, I'm honestly doing this for my mom and my daughter, just to see their reaction to everything would be priceless to me and that's who I really do it for. For me, I've already accomplished a lot of things, seen a lot of things and I'm kind of happy with where I'm at so far. Now, everything I'm doing for them, is just cherry on the top and trying to make it for them." added Hill

Summer league begins this week for hill and it's interesting, his most memorable moment at Virginia Tech, something you wouldn't expect. The last second miss in the NCAA's this year, but more specificialy what he called the brotherhood after the game in the lockerroom.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved