Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Former Aquinas star and Virginia Tech Hokie Ahmed Hill has a new home in the G-League. He's now part of the Phoenix Suns team named the Northern Arizona Suns.

Hill was most recently on a two-way contract with Charlotte, but now, has moved west.

Remember, he also played in the summer league with the Brooklyn Nets and is quickly learning the business of the NBA and pro basketball

