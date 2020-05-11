Agent seeks Zion Williamson's answers on improper benefits

Monday, May 11, 2020

Undated--The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and his current agency of breach of contract.

Williamson had already filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a contract with Prime Sports. Last week Ford’s attorneys submitted questions in the Florida lawsuit. The list includes whether Williamson's family sought or accepted improper benefits to sign with Duke. Those filings offer no evidence of wrongdoing.