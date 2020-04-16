Agent: NFL star Von Miller has COVID-19, is in good spirits

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AURORA, Colorado (AP) — Von Miller's agent says the NFL star has tested positive for the coronavirus and wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show doubters how serious the disease is.

Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday that Miller is in good spirits while resting at his home in Denver and that Miller plans to speak publicly about his diagnosis on Friday.

Miller, who was recently a unanimous pick to the NFL's All-Decade team of the 2010s, said last week he trained in San Francisco before returning home to Colorado when the stay-at-home measures went into effect to contain the virus.