After 2 TDs in Seahawks' loss, Lynch 'not sure' on future

Marshawn Lynch says he's not sure about his future in the NFL after his surprise comeback with the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch had four touchdowns in three games after rejoining the team he went to two Super Bowls with.

He scored twice in the 28-23 divisional round loss at Green Bay on Sunday night. Lynch was out of football for 14 months. Injuries to their top two running backs forced the Seahawks to make the emergency call last month. Quarterback Russell Wilson says playing with Lynch again meant a lot to the team.