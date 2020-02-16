Adam Scott wins at Riviera, and this time it counts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Scott is a winner at Riviera again, and this time it counts. Scott overcame a calamitous final round Sunday by making a collection of key putts for a 1-under 70 and a two-shot victory.

He won 15 years ago in a playoff, but that result was unofficial because rain shortened the tournament to 36 holes.

Scott earned this one after a wild final round in which five players had a share of the lead and nearly a dozen had a chance to win.

Tiger Woods shot 77 and finished last among the 68 players who made the cut.