Acuna to sit until playoffs start

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Braves shut down Ronald Acuña Jr. for the remainder of the regular season Wednesday after the All-Star outfielder left their series opener against the Royals with tightness in his left hip.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Acuña was examined by the Royals' team physician, who recommended he sit until the playoffs. Snitker said the decision is largely precautionary, and Acuña can continue to throw and hit while sitting out the final four games.

Acuña, who left Tuesday night's game after the second inning, is hitting .280 with 41 homers, 101 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. He's also scored a National League-leading 127 runs.

"It's just biting him a little bit," Snitker said, likening the injury to a mild strain. "It's just one of those things that if he goes (hard), it could end up being something really bad if we're not careful. So, we just felt like it was better off just to shut him down for the remainder of the weekend."

The Braves already have clinched the NL East. They were eliminated from the race for the top seed on Tuesday night, so they will start the divisional round of the playoffs against the NL Central winner — likely the St. Louis Cardinals — on Oct. 3 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.