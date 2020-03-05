AP sources: White Sox, Moncada agree to $70M, 5-year deal

Thursday, March 5, 2020

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — People with direct knowledge of the negotiations say the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $70 million, five-year contract with Yoán Moncada, locking up another one of their promising young hitters.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The White Sox acquired the 24-year-old Moncada in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Moncada broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs.