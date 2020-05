Friday, May 1, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people familiar with the agreement tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement includes a 50% cut in May and nothing more this year if no games are played. Umps generally make between $150,000 and $450,000. As part of the deal, MLB has the right not to use instant replays of umpires’ decisions during the 2020 season.