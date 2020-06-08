AP sources: MLB offers 76-game season, up to 75% of salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball teams have made a new offer to start the coronavirus-delayed season, proposing they guarantee 50% of players’ prorated salaries over a 76-game regular season.

The money would increase to 75% if the postseason is completed. People familiar with the discussions spoke to The Associated Press about the plan Monday on condition of anonymity because details were not announced.

MLB’s latest offer would eliminate the loss of draft picks for teams that sign qualified free agents this fall, a change that would be valuable for some players in what is expected to be a difficult market.