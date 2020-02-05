AP sources: Covington, Capela on move in 4-team trade

Tuesday, Feb 5, 2020

Undated--Two people familiar with the situation say Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade involving four NBA teams, 12 players and at least three draft picks.

The deal seems to commit Houston to keeping the small-ball lineup that it has employed with much success of late. Capela was the only center that the Rockets have consistently played this season. Houston could still look to acquire another big man for depth through another trade or potentially after a buyout. The people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not received league approval