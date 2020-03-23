AP source: Redskins acquire QB Kyle Allen from Panthers

Monday, March 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Washington Redskins have acquired quarterback Kyle Allen in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The 24-year-old becomes competition for 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

Allen started 12 games for the Panthers last season with Cam Newton injured. New Washington coach Ron Rivera coached Allen with Carolina in 2018 and 2019. Allen has thrown for 3,588 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 15 NFL games. Rivera had said he wanted a veteran to compete with Haskins for the starting job in 2020.