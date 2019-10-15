AP source: Rams get CB Jalen Ramsey from Jaguars for picks

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Rams have acquired star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the Rams hadn't yet announced the deal.

Jacksonville gets first-round picks from the Rams in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Ramsey is one of the NFL's elite defensive backs, earning two Pro Bowl selections in three seasons with Jaguars. The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft has nine career interceptions, but his tumultuous tenure is Jacksonville is over.

The Rams traded two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore earlier in the day.

