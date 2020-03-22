AP source: Raiders agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the move says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Nelson Agholor. The person also says the Raiders agreed to a one-year deal to keep backup running back Rod Smith.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can't be signed until the players pass physicals. Offensive lineman Eric Kush also confirmed that he reached a deal with the Raiders. Tight end Nick O'Leary's agency says its client agreed to terms with the team.