AP source: Panthers agree to terms with XFL QB P.J. Walker

Monday, March 23, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead.

The person says Walker agreed to a two-year contract and Whitehead will get a one-year deal. Financial terms were not known. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the moves have not been announced by the Panthers since they have yet to pass physicals.