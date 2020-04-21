AP source: Minor leagues set to accept cut to 120 affiliates

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the minor leagues are prepared to agree to Major League Baseball’s proposal to cut guaranteed affiliations from 160 to 120 next year.

The plan would impact hundreds of prospects and cut player development expenses. An electronic negotiating session is scheduled for Wednesday. MLB last year proposed cutting 42 affiliates. The minors have fought the plan, but the new coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamic and sapped minor league teams of revenue and willingness to fight.