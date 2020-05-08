AP source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5

Friday, May 8, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball will cuts its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that figures to save teams about $30 million.

The move figures to save teams about $30 million. Clubs gained the ability to reduce the draft as part of their March 26 agreement with the players’ association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the minimum. There will be just 160 players drafted, and the combined value of their signing bonus pools is $236 million.