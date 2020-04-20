AP source: Jeter says he's forgoing salary during pandemic

Monday, April 20, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the discussions says Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has told team employees in a conference call he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic. The person confirmed Jeter’s comments to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on Monday's conference call.

The person said other members of the Marlins’ executive team agreed to take pay cuts, while baseball operations personnel will continue to receive their full salaries through at least May 31. The person didn’t specify the amount of the pay cuts.