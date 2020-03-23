AP source: Falcons agree to deals with Treadwell, McCray

Monday, March 23, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Justin McCray. A person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press about the agreements on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deals will not be official until Treadwell and McCray pass physicals.

It is not known when the physicals can be scheduled. The league isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic. The Falcons also have re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.