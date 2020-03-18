AP source: Falcons agree to deal with OLB Dante Fowler

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons and Dante Fowler have agreed to a $48 million, three-year contract, reuniting the outside linebacker with one of his coaches in college. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press about the move on condition of anonymity because most teams won’t announce signings until the players pass physicals.

The league isn't allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old Fowler played college ball at the University of Florida. When he was a freshman in 2012, Falcons coach Dan Quinn was the Gators' defensive coordinator.