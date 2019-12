Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Undated--A person familiar with the negotiations says Florida Atlantic has reached an agreement with Willie Taggart to be its new football coach.

Taggart will be replacing Lane Kiffin. FAU will be Taggart's fourth school in less than four years. Taggart was fired earlier this fall from Florida State. He was at South Florida from 2013 through 2016 before going to Oregon in 2017 and then Florida State.