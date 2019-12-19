AP Source: Teheran, Angels agree to $9 million, 1-year deal

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Los Angeles, CA--The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract with right-hander Julio Teheran, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Teheran spent the past seven seasons with Atlanta. The Braves declined his $12 million option. He was 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA last season and was left off the Division Series roster against St. Louis. He was added as a replacement when Chris Martin got hurt. The 28-year old Teheran is 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA in 229 games.