AP Source: Manfred, Clark meet in Arizona
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the session tells The Associated Press that baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has met with players’ union head Tony Clark in Arizona in an attempt to restart talks aimed at starting the pandemic-delayed season.
Clark has homes in the Phoenix area and in New Jersey, and he has been in Arizona since spring training was cut short on March 12. The meeting was called at Manfred’s request.