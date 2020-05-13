AP Source: MLS looking at having all teams play in Orlando

Wednesday May 13, 2020

Undated--Major League Soccer is looking at the possibility of resuming the season this summer with all teams playing in Orlando, Florida. Details are still under consideration, but a person with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press that the league’s 26 teams and limited staff would likely be sheltered in a resort with games played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

Teams could head to Florida as early as June 1 for training camps. The league suspended play on March 12 after teams had played just two games.