AP Source: Cards get WR Hopkins from Texans for RB Johnson

Monday, March 16, 2020

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade can't become official until the new league year begins.

The 27-year-old Hopkins gives the Cardinals a top receiver to add to a promising core on offense that includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. The 28-year-old Johnson was an All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2016 but battled injuries last season and finished with 345 yards rushing and 370 yards receiving.