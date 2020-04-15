AP Interview: Manfred 'to turn over every stone' for season

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says during an interview with The Associated Press that “it’s incumbent upon us to turn over every stone” to get the 2020 season started at some point. Spring training was suspended March 12 because of the new coronavirus pandemic and the March 26 opening day was called off.

Among the plans baseball is investigating is basing all 30 teams in the Phoenix area and playing in empty ballparks. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all gatherings of 50 people or more be put off through mid-May. Manfred wants MLB to be ready for a go-ahead.