Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Augusta, Ga--The annual AJGA Vaughn Taylor Championship has been postponed until September amid the Covid-19 pandemic and will still be held at Mount Vintage Golf Club.

The AJGA has postponed or cancelled all event into the early part of June and instead of waiting and seeing what will happen, the organizers of the Vaughn Taylor Championship decided it was in the best interest to push the tournament back to September.

Instead of the event being a mid-week tournament, it will now be a Friday through Sunday, three round event so there will be littler interference with kids going to school.

