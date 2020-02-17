ACC backs allowing one-time transfers without sitting out

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it supports one-time transfers without sitting out for all sports. That makes the ACC the second power conference to back the idea, along with the Big Ten. The ACC issued a statement after holding last week's annual winter meetings that include athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives and senior women's administrators from member schools.

The ACC made no mention of any specific proposals. CBS Sports reported last month that the Big Ten proposed legislation in October allowing players in any sport to transfer without the typical requirement of sitting out a year.