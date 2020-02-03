A remarkable turnaround for Grovetown basketball

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Grovetown, GA--It's not that often you find a high school basketball team go from a 3 and 21 record one year, to the complete opposite, 21 and 3 the next. It's what's happened at Grovetown, and now, they are the number one seed for the region tournament.

Obviously there's two big differences this season. First and foremost, coach Darren Douglas came over from Aquinas and ramped things up. Then, you have Zy Wright. The senior has been a difference maker on both ends of the court. This whole turnaround started when nobody was around and they were just starting to get together as a team.

"We preach a lot at practice we just have to do the right things. We work hard every day. We started in the summer, as a matter of fact" said Darius Dunn

"In the summer, once we kind of went through our summer programs, I was like there are some really good kids here, now if we can just get the culture right, then success will follow. I know everybody probably thought it would be next year before we would get to this point" said Darren Douglas

That culture change included the work in the classroom as kids are taking ownership of everything they do. Darren Douglas also stresses now in the post season, the records are wiped clean and you need to start anew as they tip off the region tournament later this week.

