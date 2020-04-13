A pair of USC Aiken golfers pick up conference honors

Monday, April 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Leo Johansson was named the PBC Freshman of the Year while Leonardo Bono garnered all-conference honors Monday afternoon, as announced by the league office.

Johansson, a native of Djuro, Sweden, earned first-team all-conference honors. Bono, a native of Rivera, Switzerland, was named to the second team.

Johansson is ranked No. 14 nationally according to Golfstat and is the fourth-highest ranked PBC player in the rankings. He won the Queens Invitational in the fall, posting an eight-under par, 205. Johansson shot 67-67-71 over the three-round event. He also claimed second at the Firestone Invitational after boasting a score of seven-under par, 209. Johansson had three top-10 finishes, including a ninth-place effort at the season-opening Kiawah Island Invitational. In 13 rounds, Johansson's stroke average was 71.2.

Bono is No. 52 in the Golfstat.com rankings. He posted a 72.2 stroke average in 13 rounds of competition. Bono had three top-10 finishes on the season, including a third-place effort at the season-opening Kiawah Island Invitational. There, he shot eight-under par, 136, in the two-round event. Bono took sixth at the Firestone Invitational (-2, 214). He was also sixth at the Queens Invitational after posting a three-round, four-under par, 209.

