A pair of Gamecocks will play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Columbia, S.C. - Gamecock freshman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and 2020 Gamecock signee Paula Kirner have received invitations to compete in the Augusta National Women's Amateur on April 1-4. The elite seventy-two player field will play the first thirty-six holes at Champions Retreat Golf Club (Augusta, GA), with the final round taking place at Augusta National Golf Club.

"These invitations are a huge honor and well-deserved," South Carolina women's golf Head Coach Kalen Anderson said. "You earn invitations through your World Amateur Golf Ranking which takes a lot of time and effort. It requires competing at a very high level with consistency over a long period of time. The ANWA is the top tournament in women's amateur golf. Today is extremely exciting day with Pauline taking over the number one ranking in the world, as well as watching her open her invitation to Augusta in our golf office. We are very proud of Pauline's accomplishments, as well as the manner in which she represents herself and the University of South Carolina."

Roussin-Bouchard has been on fire since debuting for the Gamecocks, pushing her way to the No. 1 spot in the women's World Amateur Golf Ranking. She took first place at the Windy City Collegiate and tied for third at the Landfall Tradition, two tournaments where her stellar play helped the Gamecocks earn team victories.

"Paula Kirner's world ranking of 45th recently put her on the bubble of being invited this prestigious event," Anderson continued. "Paula has been right on the edge of qualifying for ANWA, and I was thrilled to hear that she received her invitation a few days ago. Paula's spring and summer results have been extremely impressive, and she has established herself as a premier player in the world. The future is very bright, and it speaks a lot to where we're going with our program."

Kirner hails from Lorsch, Germany. She took fifth place at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina, and she's tallied four German National Championships during her amateur career. Additionally, Kirner took second at the International Amateur Championship earlier this year and third place at the British Girls Championship in 2017. She's set to join the Gamecocks in the fall of 2020.