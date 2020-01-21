A glance at the week ahead in golf

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are among those playing for the first time in 2020 at Torrey Pines. Woods is an eight-time winner at Torrey, including the 2008 U.S. Open. He is going for his 83rd career victory on the PGA Tour. He currently shares the career record with Sam Snead. McIlroy has a chance to move to No. 1 in the world if he wins the Farmers Insurance Open.

Also this week, the LPGA Tour goes to a new event in Florida. It's the first time since 2001 the LPGA Tour has started a year with back-to-back events in Florida.