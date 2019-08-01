9th inning homer sinks the GreenJackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA--The Augusta GreenJackets were two outs away from taking the series and winning their 4th consecutive game. Then Carlos De La Cruz hit a towering two run home run for the Lakewood BlueClaws and they went on to win by a final of 4-3 on Thursday night.

In the 1st inning, for the 2nd night in a row, both teams grabbed a run. Lakewood scored their run off of GreenJackets starting pitcher Keaton Winn thanks to some speed. With McCarthy Tatum on 3rd base, and Luis Garcia on 1st base, Garcia stole 2nd base, and a throwing error from GreenJackets catcher Andres Angulo allowed Tatum to score from 3rd to make it 1-0 BlueClaws.

The Jackets responded off Lakewood starter Ethan Lindow on a sacrifice fly from Diego Rincones and it tied the game at one. Lakewood snagged another run off of Winn in the 4th inning. After a triple from De La Cruz, Juan Aparicio smacked a sacrifice fly, and Lakewood took a 2-1 advantage.

The GreenJackets scored twice in the 5th inning off Lindow, and they took the lead. The first run scored on an Andres Angulo groundout to tie the game at two. Then, it was an infield hit for Ismael Munguia scoring Anyesber Sivira from 3rd base to give Augusta a 3-2 lead.

Keaton Winn ended his night with a career high 6.2 innings, and he allowed only two runs, and only one was earned. He surrendered just three hits.

In the 9th inning, Matt Seelinger came on for the save. After he allowed a single to Luis Garcia, De La Cruz hit a two-run home run to give Lakewood the lead, and the BlueClaws held on in the bottom of the 9th to win, a final of 4-3.