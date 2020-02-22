700 club: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores for milestone goal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is now the eighth NHL player with 700 career goals. The Capitals star winger reached the milestone in the third period of Washington's 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The 34-year-old Russian one-timed a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post 4:50 into the third period, tying the game at 2. It was his 42nd goal of the season, one behind the league lead.

Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, and Devils fans gave him a strong ovation. Afterward, Ovechkin called it a “special moment.”