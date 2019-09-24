60 year old ready for sixth Augusta Ironman

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

Appling, Ga--It's just about time for the largest single day sporting event in Augusta. Of course we're talking about the Ironman 70.3 with 3500 folks, swimming, biking and running. While some are competing to win, many like 60 year-old Bob Ford enjoy the challenge of keeping up with the young guys.

"Most people that try the sport, they either love it or they hate it. They try it and they're like, 'this is awful! Why would anyone do this? This is misery!' Or, they're like me they're like, they love it! They want to do it all the time, you know?

All I offer to people who say, 'why do you do this?' is you have to experience it and try it and see if you like it.

I love the way, like, it makes me feel. You know as I age, I want to be as healthy as I can, and this allows me to do that. You know it's hard, but you feel really good! Right? When you finish it you go 'Wow, I really had a great race.

It's a great race for many reasons. Number one: the swim is awesome. You know, people worry about the gators, but I've never seen a gator out there.

What really makes Augusta is the run. The run, you know it's going to be hot, it's Augusta. But the crowd is unbelievable!

You know, there are thousands or people on Broad Street. And, you feel like, I don't know, you feel like you're a professional athlete. I mean as a 60 year old guy, I get to race with professionals. That's pretty cool. And when you're running on Broad Street, because you do multiple loops back and forth, it's like a huge party! They're celebrating the fact that you can actually do this." said Bob Ford

For Ford, this marks his 6th Augusta Ironman, but has competed nationwide in numerous others.

