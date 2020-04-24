Warren County in search of a new football coach

Friday, April 24, 2020

Augusta, GA--After eight years at the helm, Warren County football coach Cherard Freeman has taken the head coaching position at Bryan County.

Freeman won 23 games during that tenure, including eight this past season before bowing out in the third round of the state playoffs.

From zero wins his first year in Warrenton, to eight wins this year, Freeman turned around one of the smallest schools playing football in the state of Georgia.

