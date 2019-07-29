GreenJackets 1-hit Lexington in 9-1 win

Monday, July 29, 2019

Lexington, KY--Seth Corry and two relievers allowed Lexington just a single hit in the 8th inning as Augusta beats the Legends 9-1 Monday night.

Corry, who's been lights out for the last two months, struck out 10 batters in five and two-thirds inning of work as his ERA continues to tumble below two.

Ryan Walker was the first reliever out of the pen, and did surrender the first hit of the game in the 8th, before Peter Lannoo got the Legends out in the 9th.

At the plate, both Frankie Tostado and Jacob Gonzalez hit two-run homers to lead the first place Augusta attack.

